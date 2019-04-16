Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $1.07 Million Position in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,303 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lennar by 5,332.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,346,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266,802 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $115,281,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $105,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Lennar by 7,486.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after acquiring an additional 592,091 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lennar to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $978,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-takes-1-07-million-position-in-lennar-co-len.html.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.