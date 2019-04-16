Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 6,906 Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $394,202.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,911.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Hayden sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $259,109.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,591.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,662,897 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

NYSE RGA opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

