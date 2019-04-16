Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $1.14 Million in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,289,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,289,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,351,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,433,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,699,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,296,000 after purchasing an additional 263,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,655,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 32,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $1,652,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,864,454 shares of company stock worth $340,096,303. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $1.14 Million in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-invests-1-14-million-in-cbre-group-inc-cbre.html.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.