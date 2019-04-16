Menlo One (ONE) Achieves Market Cap of $158,576.00

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Menlo One has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Menlo One token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and BitMart. Menlo One has a market capitalization of $158,576.00 and $0.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00377493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.01058979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00210774 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006049 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Menlo One Token Profile

Menlo One was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here . Menlo One’s official website is www.menlo.one . The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Menlo One is medium.com/menlo-one

Menlo One Token Trading

Menlo One can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Menlo One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Menlo One using one of the exchanges listed above.

