Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,518,000. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 218,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $136.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,204. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.54. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/meeder-asset-management-inc-has-5-10-million-position-in-alexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-alxn.html.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.