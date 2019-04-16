Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,521 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,456,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,218,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 105,808 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Juniper Networks by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 275,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 129,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,700 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $279,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 7,101 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $698,957. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JNPR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. 2,194,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,182. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Juniper Networks to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

