Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 45,755 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 125.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,755 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $69,872.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $152,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,624.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $104.44. 1,373,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,436. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $105.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

