Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 254.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 144,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 570,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,140,754 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

