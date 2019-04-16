Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2,951.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 91,182 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 2.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. 7,911,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,146. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/mcrae-capital-management-inc-has-5-97-million-stake-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.