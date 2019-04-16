Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,933,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 82,853 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.4% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 41,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 452.9% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 444,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 364,333 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. 4,244,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

