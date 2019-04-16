McKesson Co. (MCK) Position Increased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 450.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 329,814 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in McKesson by 13,239.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 987,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 979,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in McKesson by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.03. 32,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,615. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $160.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $56.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.27 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $946,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/mckesson-co-mck-position-increased-by-alpha-windward-llc.html.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.