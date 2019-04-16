MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Position Lifted by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for 0.8% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at $4,097,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,137. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,421,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,132.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $14,298,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,286,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,320,076 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/mccormick-co-sh-nv-mkc-position-lifted-by-armstrong-henry-h-associates-inc.html.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.