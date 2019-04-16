Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 388,100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.24% of Mastercard worth $410,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.74.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $170.65 and a one year high of $240.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $245.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $1,822,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,844,396.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,428,540. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

