Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,984,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,112,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,088,000 after buying an additional 263,603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,911,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,260,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,987,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,003,000 after buying an additional 171,947 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.09. 177,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,934. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $143.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.5895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

