Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Has $167,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 656.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 722,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Baxter International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,743,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,868 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Baxter International by 86.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $643,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. 1,127,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,770. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

In related news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 5,680 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $465,135.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,302.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $223,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $659,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,286 shares of company stock worth $7,399,039. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Has $167,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/massey-quick-simon-co-llc-has-167000-position-in-baxter-international-inc-bax.html.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.