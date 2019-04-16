Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Acquires 19,018 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,045,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 871.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 581.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,236,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,797,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 884,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,205,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after purchasing an additional 762,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.99. 935,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,123. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7348 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

