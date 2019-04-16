Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Holdings Reduced by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $90,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,606 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.36.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $292,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,400.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $125,994.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $232.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

