Marriott International Inc (MAR) Position Increased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 44,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $5,580,047.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,782,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,619. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,321. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $142.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/marriott-international-inc-mar-position-increased-by-american-research-management-co.html.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.