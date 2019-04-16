Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 58.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.47. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Lyron L. Bentovim sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $33,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,320.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/manhattan-bridge-capital-loan-posts-earnings-results-meets-estimates.html.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.