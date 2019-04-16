Manchester United PLC (MANU) Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $9,711,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 186,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 182,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

MANU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 price target on shares of Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manchester United has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

MANU stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Manchester United PLC has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United PLC will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

