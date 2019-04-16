Man Group (EMG) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Man Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Man Group in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 172.43 ($2.25).

LON EMG opened at GBX 148.25 ($1.94) on Friday. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 197.35 ($2.58). The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

In other Man Group news, insider Jonathan Sorrell sold 202,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £275,904.56 ($360,518.18).

Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

