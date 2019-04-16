Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $638.36 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. Maker has a market cap of $638.36 million and $1.11 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $638.36 or 0.12624210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, BitMart, HitBTC and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00001069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00027028 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, OasisDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Bancor Network, CoinMex, OKEx, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Kyber Network, Gate.io, BitMart, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.