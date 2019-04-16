Madden Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.07. 246,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,608. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.8712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

