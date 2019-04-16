Macy’s Inc (M) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,354,667 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 44,916,831 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,430,045 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

In related news, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,289.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,921 shares of company stock valued at $421,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2,958.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,462,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 88.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,960,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,374,000 after buying an additional 5,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $96,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,205,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,675,000 after buying an additional 2,133,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 290.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,214,000 after buying an additional 1,932,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:M opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

