Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $313,000 Position in Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 618.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Jernigan Capital worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,654,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 511,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 154,457 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 25.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 408,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 308,822 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.57. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/macquarie-group-ltd-has-313000-position-in-jernigan-capital-inc-jcap.html.

Jernigan Capital Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.