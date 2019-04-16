Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $269,000 Position in Harris Co. (HRS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harris were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Harris in the third quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Harris by 692.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 111,567 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Harris by 167.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Harris by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Harris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

HRS stock opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

In other Harris news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

