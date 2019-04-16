Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Total SA (TOT)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Total during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 11,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Total stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. 1,153,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,589. Total SA has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.7237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Total’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/macnealy-hoover-investment-management-inc-cuts-holdings-in-total-sa-tot.html.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.