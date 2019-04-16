Lourd Capital LLC Sells 33,178 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Lourd Capital LLC lowered its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,178 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 348,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 7.02%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

