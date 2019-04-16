Lourd Capital LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Lourd Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,999,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,706,757 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $307,712,000 after purchasing an additional 397,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $262,033,000 after purchasing an additional 569,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company's stock.

TWTR traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,357,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,809,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.87 million. Twitter had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $22,432,116.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,191,144 shares in the company, valued at $39,164,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $158,422.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,464,431 shares of company stock worth $46,652,981 over the last ninety days. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

