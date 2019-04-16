Lourd Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

Lourd Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,397,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,996. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.12. 57,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,494. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $153.90 and a 52 week high of $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

