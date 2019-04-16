Lourd Capital LLC Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Lourd Capital LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in Apple by 28.0% during the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $199.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lourd Capital LLC Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/lourd-capital-llc-has-10-85-million-holdings-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.