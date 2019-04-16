Lourd Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Lourd Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Nordstrom makes up about 0.2% of Lourd Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,753 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 100,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 57.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $559,213.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $782,771.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,653,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,931,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

