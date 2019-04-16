Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.05 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Baxter International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

BAX stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

In other news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $465,135.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,302.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $75,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $509,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,286 shares of company stock worth $7,399,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

