Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.92 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.22 per share, with a total value of $544,141.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,141.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $17,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,140,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

FIS opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $93.87 and a 52 week high of $115.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

