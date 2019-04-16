Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 477,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 58,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,447,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,640 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 157,125 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $26,733,247.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,060 shares in the company, valued at $91,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.05 per share, for a total transaction of $171,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,874.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,489 shares of company stock worth $51,945,415. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $183.77 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $185.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

