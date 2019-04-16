Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Loom Network has a market cap of $53.64 million and $2.20 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Allbit, Coinbe and Upbit. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,750,153 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bitbns, Binance, DDEX, IDEX, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Hotbit, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Tidex, Poloniex, Upbit, DragonEX, Allbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

