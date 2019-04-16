Loews Co. (L) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,932,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $861,813,000 after purchasing an additional 739,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,954,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Loews by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,091,000 after acquiring an additional 189,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Loews by 4,728.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,401,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,590 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,399 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $67,487.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 812 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $38,618.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,566 shares of company stock worth $1,390,479. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:L opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.24.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

