Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Sells 2,707 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $13,955,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 295,210 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,844,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,408 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

