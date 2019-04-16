Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,840 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C makes up 0.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 21,666.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.45. 250,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.18 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $95.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 314.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

