LMR Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $412,452.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,915 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/lmr-partners-llp-buys-new-holdings-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.