Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,885,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,836,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,091,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 227,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 651,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $3.96.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

