Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00039024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bitbns, Upbit and Exrates. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $229.45 million and $5.60 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00052007 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00055624 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00146897 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00030302 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00052123 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 131,295,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,180,792 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, ChaoEX, BitBay, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinroom, Livecoin, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Poloniex, Bitbns, Bittrex, Exrates, Gate.io, YoBit, Upbit, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

