Linker Coin Reaches Market Cap of $837,455.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $837,455.00 and $0.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000259 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000382 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linker Coin’s official website is www.linkercoin.com/en . The official message board for Linker Coin is medium.com/linkercoin

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

Linker Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.