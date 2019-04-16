Linde (LIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €196.06 ($227.98).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €159.90 ($185.93) on Monday. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1-year high of €191.80 ($223.02). The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

