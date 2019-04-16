Lincoln Capital LLC Takes Position in Linde PLC (LIN)

Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Linde makes up about 0.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $117,202,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $10,144,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $558,416.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $13,419,200 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.10 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.18.

LIN traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.40. The stock had a trading volume of 568,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,782. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $185.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

