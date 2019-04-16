LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0025

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $97.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.21 or 0.12282863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00043568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001063 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00026870 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

