Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. 166,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,440. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-asg-increases-dividend-to-0-12-per-share.html.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.