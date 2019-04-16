LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (LEVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (NYSE:LEVI) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $23.97 on Monday. LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

