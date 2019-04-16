LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (LEVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (NYSE:LEVI) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock.
LEVI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.
Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $23.97 on Monday. LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $24.19.
About LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A
There is no company description available for Levi Strauss & Co
Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.