Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 194 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,311,000.

EFA stock opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

