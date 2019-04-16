Legal & General Group Plc Sells 458 Shares of Caleres Inc (CAL)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Caleres worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caleres by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,085,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,239,000 after acquiring an additional 205,275 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAL opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.73. Caleres Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $720.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.12 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Caleres and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

